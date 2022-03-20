 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

This evening in Winston Salem: Clear. Low 41F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winston Salem community. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.

