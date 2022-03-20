This evening in Winston Salem: Clear. Low 41F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winston Salem community. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
