Winston Salem's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Winston Salem. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
