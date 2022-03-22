Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Cloudy. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winston Salem community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 71 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 91% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
