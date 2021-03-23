For the drive home in Winston Salem: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 53F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winston Salem area. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees tomorrow. There is only a 24% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Mar. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
