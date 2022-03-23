 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous during the evening. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Winston Salem. It looks like it will be a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

