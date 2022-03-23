Mar. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous during the evening. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Winston Salem. It looks like it will be a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.