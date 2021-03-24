Mar. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Winston Salem's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 54F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Winston Salem folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 40% chance of rain. There is a fairly high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.