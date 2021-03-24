Winston Salem's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 54F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Winston Salem folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 40% chance of rain. There is a fairly high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
With powerful winds, hail, rain and possible tornadoes moving into the Carolinas on Thursday, a drone captured this aerial view of potentially dangerous storm clouds rolling through the area.
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
The spring equinox, also called the vernal equinox, marks the beginning of the spring season in the Northern Hemisphere.
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 53F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, temperatures in the …
The first severe weather event of the season in Texas brought tornadoes and hail to the panhandle region over the weekend.