Mar. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

For the drive home in Winston Salem: Partly cloudy skies. Low 44F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winston Salem area. It looks to reach a moderate 63 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.