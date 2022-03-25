Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: A mostly clear sky. Low 43F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Winston Salem area. It looks like it will be a chilly 55 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winston Salem could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Mar. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
