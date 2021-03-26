 Skip to main content
Mar. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Mostly clear skies. Low 52F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winston Salem community. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 34% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.

