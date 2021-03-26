Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Mostly clear skies. Low 52F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winston Salem community. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 34% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
Related to this story
Most Popular
With powerful winds, hail, rain and possible tornadoes moving into the Carolinas on Thursday, a drone captured this aerial view of potentially dangerous storm clouds rolling through the area.
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
The spring equinox, also called the vernal equinox, marks the beginning of the spring season in the Northern Hemisphere.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winston Salem area. It looks to reach a comfortable 63 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. There …
The Winston Salem area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Winston Salem area. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Periods of…
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 53F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, temperatures in the …
Winston Salem's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 54F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Winston Salem folks will see warm temperatures tomorr…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Rain showers in the evening with scattered thunderstorms arriving overnight. Low around 65F. Wi…
Today's temperature in Winston Salem will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. Ke…