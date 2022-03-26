 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

This evening in Winston Salem: Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Winston Salem area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 57 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.

