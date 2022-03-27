 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

