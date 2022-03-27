This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winston Salem area. It looks to reach a comfortable 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44…
This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous during the evening. L…
Winston Salem folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Winston Salem's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Winston Salem. It…
Winston Salem will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: A mostly clear sky. Low 43F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow i…
This evening in Winston Salem: Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Winston Salem ar…
Studies show tornadoes are getting more common and more intense, and they’re shifting eastward to a new tornado hot spot.
Hail is a possibility amid strong and severe thunderstorms, putting a lot of valuables in danger. So what can you do about it?
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winston Salem area. It should reach a moderate 65 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Partly …