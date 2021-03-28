Mar. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

For the drive home in Winston Salem: Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low around 40F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in the Winston Salem area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 63 degrees. 41 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.