Winston Salem's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 32F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Winston Salem folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 54 degrees. 41 degrees is tomorrow's low. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Mar. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
