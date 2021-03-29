Winston Salem's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Winston Salem folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 70 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain…
The Winston Salem area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winston Salem area. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degr…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winston Salem area. It looks to reach a comfortable 63 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. There …
Winston Salem will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempe…
Today's temperature in Winston Salem will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. Ke…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Rain showers in the evening with scattered thunderstorms arriving overnight. Low around 65F. Wi…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Winston Salem area. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Periods of…
The spring equinox, also called the vernal equinox, marks the beginning of the spring season in the Northern Hemisphere.
Winston Salem's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 54F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Winston Salem folks will see warm temperatures tomorr…