Mar. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Mostly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Winston Salem people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

