Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Winston Salem people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 95% chance of precipitation. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
