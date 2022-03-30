For the drive home in Winston Salem: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winston Salem folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Mar. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
