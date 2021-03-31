Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Thunderstorms in the evening, then windy overnight with still a chance of showers. Low near 40F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Temperatures in Winston Salem will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 48 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winston Salem could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 20 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Mar. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
