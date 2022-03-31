Mar. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

For the drive home in Winston Salem: A few clouds overnight. Low near 50F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in the Winston Salem area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winston Salem could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.