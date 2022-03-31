For the drive home in Winston Salem: A few clouds overnight. Low near 50F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in the Winston Salem area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winston Salem could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
Related to this story
Most Popular
Winston Salem temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Folks in the Winston Salem area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 63 degrees. We'll see a low temper…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Mostly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Winston Salem people will see temperatures in…
This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reac…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. Winds…
Winston Salem's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 32F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Winston Salem folks should see highs in th…
Winston Salem folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: A mostly clear sky. Low 43F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow i…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 56 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Sunda…
Hail is a possibility amid strong and severe thunderstorms, putting a lot of valuables in danger. So what can you do about it?