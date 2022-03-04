Mar. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Winston Salem's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Winston Salem people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 69 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.