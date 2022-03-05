Mar. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Winston Salem's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Winston Salem will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.