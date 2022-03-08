Mar. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Rain likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 45F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Looking ahead, Winston Salem temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 93% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.