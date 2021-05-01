For the drive home in Winston Salem: Generally fair. Low around 50F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Winston Salem area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
May. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
Related to this story
Most Popular
Professional storm chaser Reed Timmer drove through a tornado in Benjamin, Texas, on April 27. Reed Timmer and his colleagues collected scientific data, rode out the storm and made it out safe.
Winston Salem folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Today'…
Today's temperature in Winston Salem will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. …
For the drive home in Winston Salem: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low near 50F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of…
Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 de…
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Winston Salem. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
Winston Salem's evening forecast: Clear skies. Scattered frost possible. Low near 35F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in the Winston Salem ar…
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Partly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Winston Salem area can expect a hot …
This evening in Winston Salem: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 46F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking a…