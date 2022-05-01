 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

May. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Winston Salem's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 62F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, the Winston Salem area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert