For the drive home in Winston Salem: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 54F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Winston Salem area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 67 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
May. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
