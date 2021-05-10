May. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

For the drive home in Winston Salem: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 54F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Winston Salem area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 67 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.