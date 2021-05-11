 Skip to main content
May. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

For the drive home in Winston Salem: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 49F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winston Salem people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 62 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 45% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.

