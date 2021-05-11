For the drive home in Winston Salem: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 49F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winston Salem people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 62 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 45% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
May. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The new climate normals for Madison are warmer, wetter and snowier.
The Winston Salem area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. There is a 53% chance of rain …
A tornado touched down in Blum, Texas, on Monday, May 3. You can hear the powerful winds in this footage, and see the trees bending from the force of the tornado.
Winston Salem people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degree…
Winston Salem folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees toda…
Folks in the Winston Salem area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degr…
Winston Salem's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 67F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Winston Salem will be warm. It looks li…
It will be a warm day in Winston Salem. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. We will see a mi…
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is po…
Heavy snow fell on a chilly spring morning in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on Monday, May 10.