Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winston Salem area. It looks to reach a pleasant 68 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
