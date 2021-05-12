 Skip to main content
May. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

This evening in Winston Salem: Partly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Winston Salem people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

