May. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Winston Salem's evening forecast: Cloudy with showers. Low near 60F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winston Salem will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks to reach a pleasant 73 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 48% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

