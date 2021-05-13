 Skip to main content
May. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

This evening in Winston Salem: A few clouds. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Winston Salem area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.

