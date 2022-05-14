Winston Salem's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Winston Salem area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 41% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
May. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
