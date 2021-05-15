Winston Salem's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Winston Salem area. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
May. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The new climate normals for Madison are warmer, wetter and snowier.
Heavy snow fell on a chilly spring morning in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on Monday, May 10.
Folks in the Winston Salem area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 69 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Today's c…
This evening in Winston Salem: Partly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Winston Salem people will see temperatures in the 60s t…
It will be a warm day in Winston Salem. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. We will see a mi…
Winston Salem's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 67F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Winston Salem will be warm. It looks li…
Winston Salem folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degree…
Winston Salem folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees toda…
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Winston Salem. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. We…
Winston Salem temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. The …