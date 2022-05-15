Winston Salem's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Winston Salem area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 35% chance of rain. The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
May. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Winston Salem. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching…
Cleaner air in the United States and Europe is brewing more Atlantic hurricanes, a U.S. government study found.
Winston Salem will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. How likely is i…
This evening in Winston Salem: Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Winston Salem folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The for…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Winston Salem area. It should reach a pleasant 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 deg…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. How likely is it …
Winston Salem's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Wi…
Winston Salem will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees…
This evening in Winston Salem: Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Winston Salem. It looks lik…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winston Salem community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 70 degrees. We'll see a low …