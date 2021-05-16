May. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Winston Salem will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 71 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 32% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.