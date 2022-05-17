Winston Salem's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 57F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Winston Salem area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. How likely is it …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Cleaner air in the United States and Europe is brewing more Atlantic hurricanes, a U.S. government study found.
Winston Salem will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. How likely is i…
The Winston Salem area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reac…
This evening in Winston Salem: Clear. Low near 55F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Winston Salem area can expect a hot day tomorr…
This evening in Winston Salem: Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Winston Salem folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The for…
Winston Salem will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees…
Winston Salem's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Wi…
Winston Salem's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds…