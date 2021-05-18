For the drive home in Winston Salem: Mostly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. 57 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
May. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
