This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Winston Salem area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 36% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
May. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
