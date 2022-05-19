May. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Winston Salem area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 95, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 69 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.