This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Thunder possible. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Winston Salem. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 79% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
May. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
Related to this story
Most Popular
Professional storm chaser Reed Timmer drove through a tornado in Benjamin, Texas, on April 27. Reed Timmer and his colleagues collected scientific data, rode out the storm and made it out safe.
Today's temperature in Winston Salem will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. …
A number of states were hit with severe weather, including damaging and deadly tornado-warned storms, over the weekend.
Winston Salem's evening forecast: Clear skies. Scattered frost possible. Low near 35F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in the Winston Salem ar…
For the drive home in Winston Salem: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low near 50F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of…
Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 de…
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Winston Salem. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
This evening in Winston Salem: Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, it will be a warm day in Winston Salem. It looks…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Winston Salem area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. I…
Winston Salem folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Today'…