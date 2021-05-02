 Skip to main content
May. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Thunder possible. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Winston Salem. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 79% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.

