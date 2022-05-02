 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

May. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

This evening in Winston Salem: A few clouds. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 34% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert