This evening in Winston Salem: Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem Friday. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
May. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
