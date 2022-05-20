 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

For the drive home in Winston Salem: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem Saturday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Saturday, there is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.

