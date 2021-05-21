May. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

For the drive home in Winston Salem: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Winston Salem area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.