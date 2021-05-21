For the drive home in Winston Salem: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Winston Salem area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
May. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
