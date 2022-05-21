This evening in Winston Salem: Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms mainly before midnight. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Winston Salem area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Sunday, there is a 48% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
