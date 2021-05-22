For the drive home in Winston Salem: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Winston Salem area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
May. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
