Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Thunderstorms likely, especially in the evening. Low 67F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow's temperature in Winston Salem will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 72 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 78% chance of precipitation. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
May. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
