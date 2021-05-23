This evening in Winston Salem: A few clouds. Low 66F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
May. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
