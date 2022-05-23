 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 61F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winston Salem area. It looks to reach a pleasant 66 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 76% chance of rain. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.

