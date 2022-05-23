Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 61F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winston Salem area. It looks to reach a pleasant 66 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 76% chance of rain. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
May. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
