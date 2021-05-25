May. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. A few clouds from time to time. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Winston Salem area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.