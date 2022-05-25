May. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

For the drive home in Winston Salem: Cloudy. Low 61F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Thursday, there is a 51% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.