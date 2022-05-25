For the drive home in Winston Salem: Cloudy. Low 61F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Thursday, there is a 51% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
May. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Winston Salem. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. K…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also c…
Winston Salem people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 65 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Periods of …
This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. L…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winston Salem community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. A 61-degree low …
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 57F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday, it will be a …
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 61F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inc…
Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the ma…
Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…